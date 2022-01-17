Arctic blast arriving soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will be trending warmer over the next couple of days, but that will take a radical change as we end the week. We’ll have a few more clouds in the forecast Tuesday, but we remain dry. The morning start will be chilly (mid 30°s), but the afternoon will feel really comfortable (upper 60°s). It will be significantly warmer on Wednesday as strong southerly flow returns.

Severe Weather Threat (WAFB)

Futurecast - Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 (WAFB)

Our next cold front arrives late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. This front will trigger a line of showers and t-storms set to roll through the viewing area during the predawn hours of Thursday morning. One or two embedded t-storms will be capable of producing damaging winds and a brief/isolated tornado. The western half of the viewing area is under a Marginal Risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. This does not mean severe weather is a guarantee.

Overrunning moisture and passing disturbances will keep lingering showers in the forecast on Thursday as cold Arctic air continues to spill in. Temperatures will stay in the low 40°s for most of Thursday. Overnight into Friday some of the remaining moisture may come down in the form of a wintry mix. We still do not have very good model agreement with this scenario so forecast confidence remains very low. Areas north of the I-10/12 corridor are at most risk of seeing some rain mixed with ice, sleet, and snow early Friday morning. Any remaining precipitation after sunrise will come in the form of rain. Accumulations are not expected to occur in most locations.

What We're Tracking Next (WAFB)

Temperatures will stay bitterly cold to end the week getting no warmer than the upper 40°s through Saturday. A string of morning freezes will occur beginning Friday and continuing through Monday. Be sure to protect people, pets, and plants. Right now, the forecast should be not cold enough to impact pipes, but you may want to wrap them just to be safe and get a head start on the rest of the winter season. We’ll see a subtle warming trend as our next cold front arrives Tuesday of next week.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

