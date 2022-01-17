Red Bags
2 killed in marshy chopper crash identified by coroner

A staging area has been set up at the Bason Marina in Cut Off where crews are launching boats...
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people who died when a helicopter crashed into a marshy, muddy area of Lafourche Parish have been identified by the parish coroner.

The crash claimed the lives of Dyan Christian Horne, 30, and Dana Burt, 51.

More: 2 dead after helicopter crash in Louisiana marshland, officials say

Reports of a low-flying helicopter came in around 10 a.m. on Jan. 14, officials say.

Crews spent hours searching heavy marshland before finding the wreckage mostly submerged in muddy water.

Horne and Burt were the only two onboard.

