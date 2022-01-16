Winter is back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are cloudy, cold, and breezy behind Saturday’s potent cold front, starting with bone-chilling temperatures in the mid 30s, with wind chills in the mid 20s!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 16 (WAFB)

Sunday will be overcast, cold, and breezy in the morning, then a partial and gradual clearing later in the afternoon.

Expect several cold nights not only over the next few days, but in the extended as well. Lows will flirt with the freezing mark, so you should protect the Ps if you can.

MLK Monday will be a nicer day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. The next rain chance will be Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning with the next area of low pressure and associated cold front. As such, another round of rollercoaster temperatures are in store for the upcoming week. Forecast lows in the ten-day forecast will be mainly below average, the majority of nights in the 30s.

Keep the winter gear handy!

