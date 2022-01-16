Red Bags
Traditional German Gluehwein

By Chef John Folse
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This spiced wine is a holiday tradition from Germany still enjoyed by the descendants of German settlers who came to Louisiana in the 1700s. Rich and warm, it is perfect for sipping around the Christmas Eve bonfires in Bayou Country.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6-8 Servings

Ingredients:

2 bottles light German red wine

1 cup sugar

1 (32-ounce) bottle apple cider

1 whole cinnamon stick

9 whole cloves

2 lemons, sliced

5 bay leaves

1 tsp ground nutmeg

Method:

In a large kettle or pot, combine sugar, cider, cinnamon, cloves, lemon slices, bay leaves and nutmeg over medium-high heat. Bring mixture to a boil then remove from heat. Cover and let rest for 30 minutes. Stir in wine, return to stovetop and simmer 1-2 minutes over medium-high heat. Pour into decorative glasses or cups and serve hot.

