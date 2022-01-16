Man on motorcycle killed in Ascension Parish crash

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A 57-year-old man is dead after a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish Saturday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. Jan. 15 on LA Hwy 73 north of Interstate 10.

Authorities have confirmed, Roger Brumfield, 57, died in the accident.

Officials report the crash happened as Brumfield attempted to make a left turn from Prairie Drive into the southbound lane of LA Hwy 73 on a 2010 Honda Sport Touring motorcycle. As Brumfield tried to turn, he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Brumfield was then hit by a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling south on LA Hwy 73.

Although he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Louisiana State Police say Brumfield died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

