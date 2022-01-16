Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Man on motorcycle killed in Ascension Parish crash

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A 57-year-old man is dead after a two vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Ascension Parish Saturday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened just after 8:00 p.m. Jan. 15 on LA Hwy 73 north of Interstate 10.

Authorities have confirmed, Roger Brumfield, 57, died in the accident.

Officials report the crash happened as Brumfield attempted to make a left turn from Prairie Drive into the southbound lane of LA Hwy 73 on a 2010 Honda Sport Touring motorcycle. As Brumfield tried to turn, he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Brumfield was then hit by a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling south on LA Hwy 73.

Although he was wearing a DOT approved helmet, Louisiana State Police say Brumfield died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was properly restrained and was not injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Walmart
Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

Latest News

LSU Tigers
REPORT: LSU expected to hire UGA’s Cortez Hankton as WR coach
Husser Community School
Heart of Louisiana: Husser Community School
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, January 16
Winter is back
BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
Man found shot to death on I-110 South; BRPD investigating