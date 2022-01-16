Man found shot to death on I-110 South; BRPD investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death early Sunday morning.

According to a spokesman with BRPD, Percy Wilson, 38, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a car on I-110 South near Hollywood Street around 12:23 a.m. Jan. 16.

Police have confirmed Wilson was shot while inside the vehicle.

A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.