Man found shot to death on I-110 South; BRPD investigating

BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot to death early Sunday morning.

According to a spokesman with BRPD, Percy Wilson, 38, was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a car on I-110 South near Hollywood Street around 12:23 a.m. Jan. 16.

Police have confirmed Wilson was shot while inside the vehicle.

A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Division at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

