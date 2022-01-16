Man behind bars for alleged 1st degree murder in St. Helena

ST. HELENA, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have captured one of four suspects wanted in connection with a murder in St. Helena Parish, according to officials.

According to St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested murder suspect Dedrick Henderson, 23, in Orleans Parish on Thursday, Jan. 13. Henderson was transported to St. Helena Parish Jail on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Henderson is charged with first degree murder and first degree armed robbery.

Deputies said Henderson faces charges in Tangipahoa Parish as well.

