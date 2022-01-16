Red Bags
Man behind bars for alleged 1st degree murder in St. Helena

Dedrick Henderson
Dedrick Henderson(St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Department)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ST. HELENA, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have captured one of four suspects wanted in connection with a murder in St. Helena Parish, according to officials.

According to St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested murder suspect Dedrick Henderson, 23, in Orleans Parish on Thursday, Jan. 13. Henderson was transported to St. Helena Parish Jail on Saturday, Jan. 15.

Henderson is charged with first degree murder and first degree armed robbery.

Deputies said Henderson faces charges in Tangipahoa Parish as well.

Man on motorcycle killed in Ascension Parish crash