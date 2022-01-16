Drizzly first day for runners of Louisiana Marathon weekend

The following is a press release from FRESHJUNKIE Racing:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Despite a few drops of rain, the course remained mostly clear for runners competing in the 5K, Quarter Marathon, and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Kid’s Marathon on Day 1 of the Louisiana Marathon.

The sound of jazz music played by a New Orleans brass band greeted runners as they made their way through the finish chute and into the finish festival. Hot gumbo and jambalaya awaited the finishers following their racing event.

Thousands of runners from nearly every state and seven different countries will compete in one of the races this weekend in downtown Baton Rouge. Now in its 11th year, the Louisiana Marathon aims to encourage the community to embrace an active, healthier lifestyle and celebrate their win in true Louisiana fashion with a weekend-long festival rich with local food, live music, and fun for the whole family.

“We were proud to continue as the sponsor of this year’s Kids Marathon,” said Michael Tipton, head of Community Relations for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. “We’ve supported the Louisiana Marathon since its inaugural year and are always glad to support efforts that help to improve the health and lives of people throughout our state. We were glad to see kids and families participating in today’s events – whether that was in person or virtually – and will look forward to seeing even more kids from throughout Louisiana participate in the years to come.”

Cooper Hunt, a 14-year-old from Baton Rouge was the first Quarter Marathon finisher with a time of 42:05.44. He was followed closely by another Baton Rouge local, 36-year-old Daniel Santamaria-Aguilar who clocked in at 42:16.15, and a 33-year-old from New Orleans, Bryan Johnson, who came in at 43:59.93.

17-year-old Riley Ries from Baton Rouge was the first female to cross the finish line in the Quarter Marathon race with a time of 47:03.61. 46-year-old Amy Chacharone from Worcester, Ma. was the second female finisher for the race with a time of 47:54.92, and 30-year-old Caitlin Kirchoff from Norfolk, was the third with a time of 48:20.67.

For the 5K race, 18-year-old Connor Augustine, a Baton Rouge resident, took home the first place prize with a time of 17:04.52. 19-year-old Mitchell Domangue from Mandeville came in second place at 17:10.73, and 27-year-old Clayton O’Callaghan from New Roads followed not long after with a time of 18:02.55.

43-year-old Allison Mayfield from Shreveport was the first female to complete the 5K with a time of 21:10.21. 35-year-old Robin Cobb from Baton Rouge followed shortly after at 21:42.24, and 30-year-old Devon Camarota was the third place female finisher with a time of 22:22.21.

11-year-old B. DeBlieux raced to be the first finisher for the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Kids Marathon clocking in at 6:23.01, and 9-year-old M. Soule was the first female to finish the one mile race with a time of 7:44.64.

The full race results and other information about the Louisiana Marathon can be found online here. The races continue Sunday morning at 7 a.m. with the full and half marathons. Runners who compete on both days receive a Déjà vu Award. If they competed in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon in December 2021, the Louisiana Marathon’s sister race, they are awarded the Beach~2~Bayou medal.

