Arson fire investigation in St. George leads to 3 arrests

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fire investigators with the St. George Fire Protection District have arrested three people who are allegedly responsible for aggravated arson at an apartment complex on Jasper Avenue in November 2021.

According to St. George Fire, investigators arrested Tony Huff on Nov. 19 and Darrus Joseph on Dec. 1. Investigators and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Porchia Robertson on Jan. 14. Huff, Joseph, and Robertson were each charged with one count of criminal conspiracy, two counts of attempted aggravated arson, and two counts of aggravated arson.

The fire department reports that the incident these three people were arrested for occurred around 9 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2021.

According to St. George Fire, when the fire department arrived on scene, Engine 653 observed no visible signs of active smoke and fire at the two-story apartment building; however, a resident of the apartment building showed the fire personnel to several apartments that exhibited signs of fire along the bottom of the door at the exterior. Fire personnel observed a significant gasoline odor in the areas of the front doors to several apartments.

Fire investigators determined the fire cause to be arson, said officials.

