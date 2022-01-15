Red Bags
Strong cold front Saturday

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A sharp front will move across our region today bringing showers and perhaps a few storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 15
The rain won’t be all day, mainly late in the morning and early afternoon. The severe weather threat with this front is to the east of our viewing area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 15
Today will get up to the 60s for highs, then after the front, temperatures will drop in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 15
Expect windy conditions behind the front, with wind gusts up to 30 mph later today, and once again tomorrow. Tonight, we’ll dry out and cool down with overnight lows in the mid 30s. No freeze is expected tonight, but you can protect the Ps if you like.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 15
Highs on Sunday will only reach 50 degrees with wind, so prepare for a much colder day. There could even be a few snow flurries just to our north, but no accumulating snow is expected in or around our viewing area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 15
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, January 15
The next rain chance will be midweek, but dry until that point.

