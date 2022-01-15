Shooting occurs Saturday afternoon on Earl Gros Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred at 4702 Earl Gros Ave. in Baton Rouge around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, according to emergency responders.

Responders reported that the victim of the shooting is stable.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

