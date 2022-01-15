I-10 reopens following crash near Louisiana-Mississippi state line

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WVUE) - Interstate 10 has reopened with some traffic congestion after a crash near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line closed the freeway in both directions Saturday morning (Jan. 15), authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:14 a.m. by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, which estimated the closure of all lanes would last at least 90 minutes. But the agency announced at 10:41 a.m. that the accident had been cleared sufficiently for lanes to be reopened.

UPDATE: Crash on I-10 before LA State Line in Hancock County has CLEARED. #MShwys — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) January 15, 2022

This story will be updated as new details become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.