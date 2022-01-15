Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Fire erupts near chemical plant; residents told to stay away

A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky...
A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky has spread to multiple buildings in the complex, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told residents in a video posted Friday night on Facebook to stay away from the area and keep their windows closed.

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says much of the building where the fire originated has collapsed within itself.

He also says one firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital, but is doing well. There were no initial reports of loss of life. The fire chief says the building was vacant when the fire broke out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one person dead in Fordoche,...
Police identify man killed during officer-involved shooting in Fordoche

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden team regroups after court loss on COVID shots-or-test
Four people with gang affiliations to face federal charges in LA officer's shooting death.
Feds charge gang members in LA officer's death
BR set to receive more than $1 million in HIV relief
BR set to receive more than $1 million in HIV relief
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 14
Cold front delivers big chill Sunday, early next week