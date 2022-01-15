Drive-by shooting on Weller Avenue leaves 3 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting Friday night at 2650 Weller Avenue, according to Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police said people were gathered at a grocery store on Jan. 15 when a drive-by shooter opened fire around 8:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

