Baker Police to host vaccination event Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker Police Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event Saturday, Jan. 15, for anyone who is interested and eligible.

The event will be held at the Baker Municipal Center located at 3325 Groom Road in Baker, La. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Vaccinations available include:

Pfizer 1st & 2nd doses will be available for ages 5 - 15

Pfizer 1st & 2nd doses and booster will be available for ages 16 & 17

Pfizer & Moderna 1st & 2nd doses and booster will be available for adults

Organizers say masks are required inside of the building at all times.

Anyone who gets their first dose of a vaccine is eligible for a $100 gift card at the time of vaccination.

