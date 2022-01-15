Red Bags
Arkansas knocks off No. 12 LSU, ends Tigers home winning streak

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 SEC) knocked off No. 12 LSU (15-2, 3-2 SEC) 65-58 in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Jan. 15, ending LSU’s 13 game home winning steak. The Tigers are now 10-1 in the PMAC this season.

With the game tied 58-58 Arkansas’ Jaylin Williams made a late three with 1:14 left in the second half to give the Razorbacks a three point lead. Arkansas was 5-for-9 in the second half from behind the arc after starting the game 0-for-8 from three.

The Tigers led 33-31 at the end of the first half, but was outscored 34-28 in the second. LSU shot just 38.2% from the field and 26.3% from behind the arc.

Eric Gaines led the Tigers with 14 points, making 6-of-14 shots from the field and was 1-for-4 from three. Gaines also added six rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Both Alex Fudge and Tari Eason finished the game with 13 points each. Fudge, had his best game of the season so far shooting 5-for-6 from the field and was 2-for-2 from three, he also added four rebounds, two steals and a block. Eason was 4-for-8, and 1-for-3 from deep.

