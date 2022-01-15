Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

5-star PG Marvel Allen, No. 18 player for 2023 commits to LSU

LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade has been on a roll so far this season, not only are his Tigers ranked at No. 12 in the nation he also has just landed a huge commitment for the class of 2023 in five-star point guard Marvel Allen.

Allen, announced his decision during halftime of the Vertical Academy and Westtown game on ESPNPlus on Friday, Jan. 14.

According to 247Sports, Allen is rated as the No. 18 player overall in the nation for the class of 2023 and No. 4 overall point guard. Allen, is the No. 2 overall rated player in the state of Florida.

The 6-foot-4 point guard chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Memphis and Ohio State who were in his final list of schools.

A product of Calvary Christian Academy becomes the first commit for Will Wade for the class of 2023.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one person dead in Fordoche,...
Police identify man killed during officer-involved shooting in Fordoche

Latest News

LSU guard Khayla Pointer (3)
Pointer’s game-winning layup lifts No. 12 LSU past Missouri, 87-85
LSU Men's Basketball Head Coach
Will Wade Unfiltered: Thursday, Jan. 13
LSU head coach Will Wade
LSU beats Florida, 64-58, on the road
LSU Men's Basketball Head Coach
Will Wade previews LSU vs Florida