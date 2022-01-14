Red Bags
Yorkie returned to owner after being snatched in French Quarter

By Meg Gatto
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Ten days after someone snatched him out of a pickup truck in the French Quarter, “Thunder the Boy Wonder,” a teacup Yorkie, was reunited with his owner.

Brian Robert Lee was overjoyed when he got to hold his furbaby once again outside the Fox 8 studios.

Raci Cooper says she discovered Thunder at her grandmother’s house Monday.

“My niece is sitting on the sofa and she’s like ‘some lady gave it to me in the quarter,’” Cooper said.

Surveillance video captured a group of people walking with the dog around the corner from where he was taken out of Lee’s truck on St. Philip Street on Jan. 3.

“My dad watched the news, he called my grandmother and said ‘I believe that is the dog that is at your house,’” Cooper explained.

Cooper, who has worked with dogs for years, says she knew he had to be somebody’s pet.

“I noticed he had a haircut and I was like ‘the dog is definitely for some, it’s well kept,’” she says.

Cooper called the Humane Society. Director Jeff Dorson says Cooper did exactly the right thing.

“They could have kept it,” he said. “They didn’t have to come forward.”

“I’m so encouraged. I’m blessed. I’m so happy,” Lee told Cooper outside of our newsroom.

“It’s a blessing,” Cooper said. “Stories don’t always end this way.”

Despite needing daily medication, Thunder appeared to be healthy when Lee picked him up. Cooper received a reward for finding the boy wonder.

The people seen with Thunder in the quarter on the night he was taken have not been identified.

