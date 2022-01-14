Thousands of runners expected in Baton Rouge for Louisiana Marathon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Marathon is coming back to Baton Rouge for its 11th year.

Thousands of runners from over 44 states and as far away as Denmark are expected to be in the Capital Region this weekend.

FRESHJUNKIE Racing organizers said they encourage the community to embrace an active, healthier lifestyle and celebrate their win in Louisiana fashion with a weekend-long festival rich with local food, live music and fun for the whole family.

Officials said previous studies show the Louisiana Marathon weekend generates between $2 million and $4 million in economic impact each year, with nearly every hotel in downtown Baton Rouge selling out.

The marathon course takes runners from downtown Baton Rouge through the University Lakes, the Louisiana State University campus, and through historic river town neighborhoods.

Organizers said the Louisiana Marathon is a USAT&F Certified course (LA16002TY) and an official Boston Qualifier route. It boasts one of the highest BQ rates of all marathons since it features a fast, flat, runner-friendly path.

There is a race for all runners, including the Full Marathon (26.2 miles) or Half Marathon (13.1 miles) on Sunday, Jan. 16 or the Louisiana Quarter Marathon (6.55 miles), Louisiana Marathon 5K (3.1 miles) and a Blue Cross and Blue Shield Kids Marathon (1 mile), which on Saturday, Jan. 15. Runners who compete on both days receive a Déjà vu Award if they competed in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon in Dec. 2021, the Louisiana Marathon’s sister race, they are awarded the Beach~2~Bayou medal.

Runners picking up their packets or registering late can learn more about the sport, health and fitness, and the products and services from key partners and the races’ sponsors at the Louisiana Marathon Expo.

Charity partners will also be available to address any questions about their causes.

The expo is free and open to the public at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Friday, Jan. 14 and Saturday, Jan. 15.

The Louisiana Marathon & Half Marathon

• Sunday, Jan. 16 at 7:00 a.m.

• 660 N 4th Street, Baton Rouge, LA US 70802

Louisiana Quarter Marathon & Louisiana Marathon 5K

• Saturday, Jan. 15 at 8:00 a.m.

• 660 N 4th Street, Baton Rouge, LA US 70802

Blue Cross and Blue Shield Kids Marathon (1 mile)

• Saturday, Jan. 15 at 10:30 a.m.

• 660 N 4th Street, Baton Rouge, LA US 70802

The Louisiana Marathon Expo (packet pickup and registration)

• Friday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

• Saturday, Jan. 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Raising Cane’s River Center, 275 South River Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 // First floor in the main exhibition hall.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.