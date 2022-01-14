Red Bags
Possible helicopter crash reported in Louisiana marsh

Breaking News
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Officials are investigating reports of a helicopter crash in southeast Louisiana on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office says a caller reported seeing a helicopter go down on the west side of the parish near the edge of the levee system in LaRose.

The call came in around 10 a.m. on Jan. 14.

The U.S. Coast Guard and emergency crews are assisting with the search.

Crews are searching the marshland by boat. So far they have not located the helicopter.

Injuries are unknown.

This is a breaking news situation. Check back for updates.

