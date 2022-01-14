Pointer’s game winning layup lifts No. 12 LSU past Missouri 87-85

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Senior Khayla Pointer’s game winning layup with 5.9 seconds left in overtime helped lift No. 12 LSU past Missouri (13-5, 2-2 SEC) in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday, Jan. 13.

It was the 16th win of the season for LSU and they improved to 4-1 in Southeastern Conference play. The Missouri Tigers were red hot from behind the arc shooting 48.4% making 15 three pointers.

The LSU Tigers had four players in double figures, led by Pointer who had 21 points, six assists, three steals and four rebounds. Jailin Cherry also added 20 points and had a career high 9 assists in the win.

Faustine Aifuwa had 15 points and five rebounds for the Tigers and Alexis Morris added 17 points and seven rebounds. The Tigers shot 48.1% from the field and outrebounded the Missouri Tigers 45 to 31.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.