Pick up a free at-home COVID test in Assumption Parish Friday

At-home COVID-19 testing.
At-home COVID-19 testing.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASSUMPTION PARISH (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will be giving out free at-home COVID-19 testing kits Friday, Jan. 14.

RELATED: Free COVID testing sites in Gonzales and Zachary

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test Kits will be available at the Assumption Parish Community Center’s front parking lot located at 4910 Hwy. 308 in Napoleonville beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The event will last until all tests are given out. Each car will be given one kit that has two tests included.

