NFLSU: Former Tigers on all but 1 playoff team

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) stands in the pocket during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU boasts having former players on 13 of the 14 NFL teams that have advanced to the playoffs this season.

The only team without a former Tiger is Green Bay.

There are 23 former Tigers, the most of any school, on active NFL rosters for the Super Wild Card Weekend that begins on Saturday, Jan. 15.

RELATED: Super NFL Wild Card Weekend On WAFB-TV

Overall, there are 30 former Tigers on NFL playoff teams, which includes practice squad and injured reserve players.

Below is a full list of players:

49ers:

  • Active: DE Arden Key

Bengals:

  • Active: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, DT Tyler Shelvin
  • IR: TE Thaddeus Moss

Bills:

  • Active: SNP Reid Ferguson
  • IR: CB Tre’Davious White

Buccaneers:

  • Active: RB Leonard Fournette, LB Devin White, LB Kevin Minter, CB Rashard Robinson, WR Cyril Grayson, Jr.

Cardinals:

  • Active: DT Rashard Lawrence

Chiefs:

  • Active: RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB Darrel Williams, DB Tyrann Mathieu

Cowboys:

  • Active: OL La’el Collins
  • IR: LB Jabril Cox

Eagles:

  • Active: DB Kary Vincent Jr.
  • Practice Squad: LB JaCoby Stevens

Patriots:

  • Active: DL Davon Godchaux
  • Reserve/COVID-19: DB Jalen Mills

Raiders:

  • Active: TE Foster Moreau

Rams:

  • Active: OT Andrew Whitworth, WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Steelers:

  • Active: OL Trai Turner

Titans:

  • Active: WR Racey McMath, CB Kristian Fulton
  • IR: FB Tory Carter

