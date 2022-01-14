Red Bags
Mental Health Minute: ‘Realize that sometimes it’s okay to not be okay’

By Autumn Payton
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new year means making new goals to become the best version of ourselves. But that can be hindered by not taking care of our mental health first.

We sat down for a conversation with mental health expert, Maya B. Galathe LPC, owner of Goal Digging Therapy and creator of ‘Therapy is a Vibe’, who says sometimes it’s okay to admit when you’re not okay.

Galathe discusses the challenges of trauma and how resilience may not always be the best solution.

Maya B. Galathe is racial trauma specialist and a TED talk speaker of “Mask of Resilience” who will be sharing tips for our best mental health over the next few weeks.

You can learn more information on Maya B. Galathe and her work HERE.

You can watch her full TedX Talk on “The Mask of Resilience” HERE.

