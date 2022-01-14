JACQUES TALK: Breiden Fehoko

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Breiden Fehoko spent two seasons with the LSU Tigers after transferring from Texas Tech.

In those two seasons, LSU went a combined 25-3 overall, with a Fiesta Bowl win and final No. 6 national ranking in 2018, before the Tigers’ 15-0 national championship squad in 2019.

These days, Fehoko is seeing action with the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in eight games this season, starting one and making 13 tackles during the 2021 NFL season.

Fehoko sat out the 2017 college football season and then was part of the starting rotation on the defensive line for LSU in 2018 and 2019. He capped his LSU career appearing in 23 games, starting 12 times. Fehoko recorded 33 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 2.0 sacks.

He was one of the LSU team leaders and a fan favorite, gaining national attention with his pre-game “Haka,” which was done with his family just as the team entered the locker room after walking down Victory Hill. It became so popular that huge crowds gathered to watch the Fehokos perform this traditional war cry, which is derived from their culture.

