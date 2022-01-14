Red Bags
‘I’m coming home’ Arkansas DB, La. native Greg Brooks commits to LSU

Arkansas' Greg Brooks Jr. (9) against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Arkansas' Greg Brooks Jr. (9) against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have been busy this week in the NCAA Transfer Portal adding their second defensive back from Arkansas to their team and third overall. Greg Brooks Jr. a native of Harvey, La. announced his commitment to LSU via Twitter on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Brooks, is listed at 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds and played in 13 games last season registering 48 total tackles, 2.5 tackles-for-loss, five passes defended, and an interception.

He joins fellow safety and former Razorback Joe Foucha who announced his intentions to play for the Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Foucha is also a native of Louisiana and will have one year of eligibility left for the Tigers.

RELATED: LSU lands commitment from La. native, Arkansas safety Joe Foucha

The former West Jefferson High product was a four-star product for the class of 2019 and was rated as the No. 16 player in Louisiana coming out of high school and was the third rated corner in the state behind Derek Stingley Jr. and Devin Bush. Brooks will have two years of eligibility left for LSU.

During his three seasons at Arkansas Brooks played in 34 games, with 112 total tackles, 58 solo, 5.5 tackles-for-loss, 12 passes defended, four interceptions and a touchdown.

Brooks joins Foucha and defensive back Mekhai Garner, who announced he is transferring from UL-Lafayette to the Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

RELATED: LSU adds UL-Lafayette DB Mekhi Garner

The Tigers have been hit hard through the transfer portal with a total of 10 players entering as of Thursday, cornerback Dwight McGlothern was the latest as he announced he was leaving LSU on Tuesday.

RELATED: LSU CB Dwight McGlothern enters NCAA Transfer Portal

