Fire crews respond to church fire in North Baton Rouge Friday morning
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they responded to a fire at a church in North Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
A spokesman with the BRFD confirmed the fire happened at Good Shepherd Baptist Church located in the 2800 block of Mission Drive around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 14.
Fire crews were able to put the fire out. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, officials say.
No injuries have been reported.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.