Fire crews respond to church fire in North Baton Rouge Friday morning

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they responded to a fire at a church in North Baton Rouge early Friday morning.

A spokesman with the BRFD confirmed the fire happened at Good Shepherd Baptist Church located in the 2800 block of Mission Drive around 5:30 a.m. Jan. 14.

Fire crews were able to put the fire out. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, officials say.

No injuries have been reported.

Louisiana Marathon returns to Baton Rouge
