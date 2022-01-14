Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

COVID-19 testing available at Perkins Rowe, Mall of Louisiana

Coronavirus testing
Coronavirus testing(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A public health service startup is offering free COVID-19 testing at Perkins Rowe and the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

The company, Curative, recently set up testing kiosks with up to 150 tests per day available to residents.

CLICK HERE TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

The testing sites will be located at:

1.) 10555 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810

2.) 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70836

The testing sites will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

According to the company, shallow nasal PCR testing will be available.

Once a patient completes the test, the patient seals their test inside of a secure container and returns it to be processed in a lab.

To view the sample collection process, CLICK HERE.

Walk-up testing is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade
Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one person dead in Fordoche,...
Police identify man killed during officer-involved shooting in Fordoche

Latest News

At-home COVID-19 testing.
Pick up a free at-home COVID test in Assumption Parish Friday
Baton Rouge EMS.
EMS flooded with calls from people with COVID symptoms
La. leaders react to U.S. Supreme Court ruling on vaccine mandate for US businesses
Medcomp COVID testing.
Free COVID testing sites in Gonzales and Zachary