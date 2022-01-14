COVID-19 testing available at Perkins Rowe, Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A public health service startup is offering free COVID-19 testing at Perkins Rowe and the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.

The company, Curative, recently set up testing kiosks with up to 150 tests per day available to residents.

CLICK HERE TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT .

The testing sites will be located at:

1.) 10555 Perkins Rd., Baton Rouge, LA 70810

2.) 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70836

The testing sites will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

According to the company, shallow nasal PCR testing will be available.

Once a patient completes the test, the patient seals their test inside of a secure container and returns it to be processed in a lab.

To view the sample collection process, CLICK HERE .

Walk-up testing is available.

