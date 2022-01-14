Coach Willie Green meets young Pelicans fan; makes time for photo and autograph

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Most people are just trying to get out and go when filling up their vehicle at a gas station.

Pelicans coach Willie Green, however, found the time to bring joy to a young fan a day before he made the entire fanbase happy by leading his squad to a 113-89 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Smoothie King Center on Thursday night.

Wednesday afternoon, when Green was filling his tank, a young man instantly recognized who he was and he now has a story he’ll tell for years to come.

The boy’s father, Eric Flynt, says that his wife, Greta Garner told him that she pulled into the station with son Jonah Flynt.

“Jonah shouted, ‘It’s the Pels coach! It’s Willie Green!’ from the back seat,” Eric said. “He was so excited he tried unbuckling the wrong seat belt, then grabbed his homework notebook for an autograph and nearly jumped out before the car stopped moving.”

Eric said that Greta told him that Coach Green was “really sweet and patient”, taking the time to give an autograph and posing for pictures.

My wife sent this pic from the gas station today. Thanks for making my son’s week, Coach! @PelicansNBA pic.twitter.com/0CfpTTj4Nw — Nola Flynt (@eflynt) January 13, 2022

“Jonah was BUZZING with energy on the way home,” Eric said. “He was already a big fan, but this might have cemented him for life.”

