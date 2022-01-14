Red Bags
Big changes this weekend as cold front looms

By Jared Silverman
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will start with a few clouds and temperatures cool near 40. We’ll become mostly sunny in the afternoon if not sooner, forecast highs near 60.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 14
Expect mainly dry conditions the next few days through the end of the work week. Highs will be in the 60s through that point, with lows cold in the 30s to 40s. The next organized weather maker will be Saturday as an area of low pressure sends another cold front our way.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 14
The good news is that it won’t be a washout in fact rain chances on that day are only around 30%.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 14
There is no severe threat at all at this time. We’ll let you know if that changes. The rain amounts should be manageable, so flooding is not a concern either. We’ll start to dry out and significantly cool down Saturday night into Sunday morning, when lows drop to the mid 30s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 14
You’ll need the jacket on Sunday with forecast highs only in the upper 40s to near 50. Sunday will start with morning clouds, then become mostly sunny.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 14
Next week will start cool, dry, and mostly sunny, but we’ll have our next rain chance midweek, around Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, January 14
