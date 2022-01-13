Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Warming trend ends as weekend cold front arrives

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will be trending warmer over the next few days. Highs Thursday will settle in the upper 60°s under mostly sunny skies. The nice weather continues Friday with a chilly start in the 40°s, but a nice afternoon near 70°. Skies will start to fill with clouds by Friday evening as our next cold front approaches.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Jan. 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Jan. 13(WAFB)

The cold front arrives Saturday PM. Rain will be likely with a few embedded t-storms. At this time, severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue. Rain amounts continue to look manageable with most receiving around 0.25-0.50″ of rain. The front will move through Saturday evening causing a quick fall in temperature. Wrap around moisture from the dropping area of low pressure could lead to a stray shower or two mainly north of BR Sunday morning. Mid-range models hint a possible snow flurry Sunday morning for Wilkinson and Amite Counties. Forecast confidence is not very high this will happen.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Jan. 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Jan. 13(WAFB)

Temperatures behind the front will be frigid. Highs Sunday only reach the upper 40°s as skies slowly clear. They clear by overnight, and a brief/light freeze will occur early on MLK Jr. Day Monday.  Protect people, pets, and plants. Temperatures will warm steadily as we move into mid week as our next cold front approaches.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Jan. 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Jan. 13(WAFB)

This cold front arrives early Thursday morning. Sct’d showers and t-storms are in the forecast for Wednesday PM into Thursday. Temperatures will take another dip to end the week as the temperature roller coaster continues.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Jan. 13
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, Jan. 13(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 9News at 6 Weds, Jan. 12
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 9News at 6 Weds, Jan. 12
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Jan. 12
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Jan. 12
Jay Grymes gives the 3 p.m. weather forecast on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
FIRST ALERT 3 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, Jan. 12
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, January 12
Pair of sunny days close out work week