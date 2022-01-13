Warming trend ends as weekend cold front arrives

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will be trending warmer over the next few days. Highs Thursday will settle in the upper 60°s under mostly sunny skies. The nice weather continues Friday with a chilly start in the 40°s, but a nice afternoon near 70°. Skies will start to fill with clouds by Friday evening as our next cold front approaches.

The cold front arrives Saturday PM. Rain will be likely with a few embedded t-storms. At this time, severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue. Rain amounts continue to look manageable with most receiving around 0.25-0.50″ of rain. The front will move through Saturday evening causing a quick fall in temperature. Wrap around moisture from the dropping area of low pressure could lead to a stray shower or two mainly north of BR Sunday morning. Mid-range models hint a possible snow flurry Sunday morning for Wilkinson and Amite Counties. Forecast confidence is not very high this will happen.

Temperatures behind the front will be frigid. Highs Sunday only reach the upper 40°s as skies slowly clear. They clear by overnight, and a brief/light freeze will occur early on MLK Jr. Day Monday. Protect people, pets, and plants. Temperatures will warm steadily as we move into mid week as our next cold front approaches.

This cold front arrives early Thursday morning. Sct’d showers and t-storms are in the forecast for Wednesday PM into Thursday. Temperatures will take another dip to end the week as the temperature roller coaster continues.

