Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has stopped the Biden administration from enforcing a requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing and wear a mask on the job.

At the same time, the court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

The court’s orders Thursday during a spike in coronavirus cases was a mixed bag for the administration’s efforts to boost the vaccination rate among Americans.

The court’s conservative majority concluded the administration overstepped its authority by seeking to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine-or-test rule on U.S. businesses with at least 100 employees. More than 80 million people would have been affected.

“OSHA has never before imposed such a mandate. Nor has Congress. Indeed, although Congress has enacted significant legislation addressing the COVID–19 pandemic, it has declined to enact any measure similar to what OSHA has promulgated here,” the conservatives wrote in an unsigned opinion.

In dissent, the court’s three liberals argued that it was the court that was overreaching by substituting its judgments for health experts. “Acting outside of its competence and without legal basis, the Court displaces the judgments of the Government officials given the responsibility to respond to workplace health emergencies,” Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a joint dissent.

The vaccine mandate that the court will allow to be enforced nationwide covers virtually all health care workers in the country.

More than 208 million Americans, 62.7% of the population, are fully vaccinated, and more than a third of those have received booster shots, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All nine justices have gotten booster shots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to meet privately with Senate Democrats at the Capitol, a visit...
Biden meets with senators, but Sinema blunts voting bill’s chances
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder and president of the pro gun rights organization Oath Keepers...
Founder of Oath Keepers, 10 others charged with seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack
FILE - The settlement includes $1.7 billion in debt cancellation and $95 million in...
Navient settles predatory student loan claims for $1.85B
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Teachers confront half-empty classrooms as virus surges