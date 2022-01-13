Red Bags
Sugarcane truck overturns in Pointe Coupee Parish near Morganza Spillway

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office said an overturned 18-wheeler may have slowed some drivers down a bit on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The crash happened on LA 1 near the Morganza Spillway.

Crews needed to empty the truck before they could remove it and clear up any delays.

No word yet on injuries.

