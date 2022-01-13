Red Bags
St. George fire officials respond to fire on Jefferson Highway early Thursday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the St. George Fire Department responded to a fire early Thursday morning on Jefferson Highway.

According to a spokesman with the department, crews were dispatched to the 10500 block of Jefferson Highway for a reported structure fire just before 3 a.m. Jan. 13.

Upon arrival, firefighters say they found a broken utility pole leaning on a small building with a power line down across Jefferson Highway.

The building began to smoke but was still attached to the live power line, making it difficult for St. George fire crews to do anything but monitor the scene, officials report.

The building was owned by Entergy and was used as a small office space. 

There were no exposures and no immediate threats around it, making it an easily isolated incident, according to the department.

The building eventually caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames.

SGFD crews report they worked to make sure the incident remained isolated.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

