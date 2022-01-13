Southern University receives coveted R2 ‘high research’ Carnegie designation

The following information is from Southern University and A&M College.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University and A&M College has been designated as a Carnegie R2 institution with “high research activity,” the second-highest classification for American research universities. Southern is one of two Historically Black Colleges and Universities to newly receive the Carnegie Classification of Institutes of Higher Education designation.

“Through many years, the hard work and dedication of our faculty and students have propelled our institution to this very prestigious designation,” said Ray L. Belton, president of the Southern University System and chancellor of the Baton Rouge campus. “Southern has long been at the forefront of research and innovation that have benefited our communities all over the world. We will continue to rise to society’s challenges while continuing to strive for higher designations in the educational community.”

The 2021 Carnegie Classification assessed more than 3,000 post-secondary institutions in the new update including 100 HBCUs. Ten HBCUs, including Southern, either maintained or newly achieved R2 designations.

The vision for research at Southern University and A&M College is to build and sustain an infrastructure that encourages greater participation by faculty in sponsored and elective research and related activities. The ultimate measurable outcomes of achieving this vision are that such research efforts would result in:

An increased number of publications in refereed journals

More significant opportunities for its graduate and undergraduate students to participate in scholarly activities and research with their professors

Building nationally reputable and competitive academic departments, colleges, schools, and centers

Southern is committed to a broad program of research, both basic and applied, and creative work to stimulate the faculty and students in a quest for knowledge and to aid society in resolving its scientific, technological, socioeconomic, and cultural problems.

