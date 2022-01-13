Southern University Law Center to host 2022 Haiti Unity Summit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizations from all over the world will be in the Capital Region talking about putting an end to the prolonged crisis in Haiti. The Southern University Law Center is hosting the 2022 Haiti Unity Summit.

It’s happening Jan. 13-19 in Baton Rouge.

The Southern University Law Center and the 2021 Haitian Diaspora Interest Group are coming together to talk about some of the challenges in Haiti.

The unrest has grabbed international headlines because their president was assassinated last summer. There’s been violence and fighting in many of those communities since then.

Lt. General Russel Honoré, who is now retired with the United States Army, will be front and center here. He said one of the top goals is establishing the interim government and figuring out a plan for future elections.

Honoré is best known for leading military relief efforts around New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina and will broker the sessions and direct security for the six-day conference.

“Challenges Haiti now is to get ready for the next election,” said Honoré. “The current prime minister who is currently serving as the prime minister has many challenges. Like confidence to the people being one and number two, he said several months now to establish a timeline for the election, and he hasn’t done it.”

This week also marks the 12th anniversary of the deadly earthquake in Haiti.

Another challenge is navigating COVID-19. Honoré said the goal is to help Haiti to get vaccinated. Haiti, like everyone else, continues to be affected by the virus, and they need help from the international community to make that happen.

