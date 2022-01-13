Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police arrest woman accused of robbing beauty supply store at gunpoint

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department marched a woman, who is accused of robbing a beauty supply store at gunpoint, to a jail cell on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Court documents state Janiya Wattley was wig shopping at a store on Plank Road and, instead of paying, she snatched a wig from the wall and stuffed it into a backpack.

When workers tried to stop her, she allegedly pulled out a gun and fired a shot in the air.

“Even though an arrest has been made, this investigation remains ongoing,” said Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD. “So, it’s something investigators will look into and try to get more information on those actions.”

Police noted a Crime Stoppers tip helped them find Wattley.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

Woman accused of snatching wings, firing weapon at beauty supply store
Woman accused of snatching wings, firing weapon at beauty supply store
Gov. Edwards on Louisiana's response to Covid-19
Gov. Edwards response to COVID-19 in Louisiana
WAFB file photo of the F.G. Activity Center at Southern University in Baton Rouge, La.
Southern University receives coveted R2 ‘high research’ Carnegie designation
The New Orleans Police says Nelson Banks, Quinton Washington, Robert Brown, and Donovan Davis...
4 juveniles escape Youth Center in New Orleans, according to NOPD