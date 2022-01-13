Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU men’s basketball beats the Gators on the road

LSU men’s basketball beats the Gators on the road
LSU men’s basketball beats the Gators on the road(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 12 LSU men’s basketball team beat the Florida Gators on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

The final score of the game was 64-58.

At the half, the Tigers were up 38-30.

No. 24 Shareef O’Neal made his first appearance for the season as well and would go on to score in the first.

O’Neal had not played since February of 2021 while trying to fight back from a foot injury.

No. 5 Mwani Wilkinson had 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 steal as well during the game against the Gators.

The LSU defense was relentless, attacking Florida on the right and forcing them to go left.

One big problem for the Tigers all night long was fouls.

In the second the Gators did start to make a comeback.

With about 3:46 left in the game, the Tigers were leading the Gators 56-54.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

Livingston woman praises Good Samaritan who helped her daughter, after hitting deer than ran...
Livingston woman praises Good Samaritan who helped her daughter, after hitting deer than ran into road
(Source: Pexels/stock image)
Airline Highway reopens between Prairieville and Gonzales following gas leak
More than 750 teachers and staff were absent from schools in East Baton Rouge Parish on...
Teachers stage ‘sick out’ in EBR Schools; district reports no significant increase in teacher absences
Drainage project to help flooding in Ascension Parish
Drainage project to help flooding in Ascension Parish