Livingston woman praises Good Samaritan who helped her daughter, after hitting deer than ran into road

Livingston woman praises Good Samaritan who helped her daughter, after hitting deer than ran...
Livingston woman praises Good Samaritan who helped her daughter, after hitting deer than ran into road(Tasha Posey)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish woman is recovering after her car flipped over after hitting a deer that ran out into the road.

This happened early Tuesday, Jan. 11 on Springfield Road in Watson.

“She (her 18-year-old daughter) was coming home, and the deer popped out. She hit the deer the airbag popped out hit her in the face and she turned her wheel and flipped. She called me screaming and crying we only live half a mile from where she was. But she was screaming so bad, I did not understand anything she said when she called. So, I just took off out of my house going down the road looking for her and I saw the deer in the road. And then I looked off to the side and she was flipped over in the field hanging upside down,” said Tasha Posey.

Posey says her daughter thankfully did not need to go to the hospital, but her neck and back are still very sore.

She wanted to thank a Good Samaritan who helped her daughter get out of the car that night.

“Well after I got there, he pulled up behind me and we both ran to the car. He took the door off and told her he was going to lay under her, and when he did to push the seatbelt and fall down on him. There was Barbwire everywhere and he got her out in less than two minutes when we found her. She was in the field just hanging upside down,” said Posey.

Livingston woman praises Good Samaritan who helped her daughter, after hitting deer than ran...
Livingston woman praises Good Samaritan who helped her daughter, after hitting deer than ran into road(Tasha Posey)

Click here to report a typo.

