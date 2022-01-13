Red Bags
LCCP four-star TreVonte’ Citizen announces Top 8 schools ahead of signing day

LCCP running back, TreVonte' Citizen, announced his Top 8 schools Thursday ahead of National...
LCCP running back, TreVonte' Citizen, announced his Top 8 schools Thursday ahead of National Signing on Feb. 2.(Hayes Fawcett, On3)
By Brady Renard
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - TreVonte’ Citizen’s recruitment is nearing its close. The LCCP running back, once an LSU pledge, announced his Top 8 schools Thursday ahead of National Signing on Feb. 2. LSU once again made the cut along with USC, Florida, Nebraska, Auburn, Miami, Michigan State and Grambling State.

Citizen, a top-10 ranked player in Louisiana, and the No. 1 ranked uncommitted running back in the country, is a bruiser at 6-foot and nearly 220 pounds. In 2021, Citizen rushed for 743 yards and 11 touchdowns in just six games. He averaged a whopping 11.4 yards per carry.

