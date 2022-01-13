JACQUES TALK: Kevin Faulk

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s all-time leading rusher and three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, Kevin Faulk, sat down for this interview with WAFB-TV’s Jacques Doucet in March of 2020.

Faulk was recently elected to the College Football Hal of Fame, where he will be inducted in early December of this year.

