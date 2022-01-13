Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Free COVID testing sites in Gonzales and Zachary

Medcomp COVID testing.
Medcomp COVID testing.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary company has opened a free COVID-19 testing site in Ascension Parish.

MedComp has set up their newest location across from Gonzales City Hall, at the corner of Cornerview and Irma in Gonzales.

The company also has two locations in Zachary including at the Zachary Youth Park and at 5500 Fire Station Road, near Zachary Lumber.

All three locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You must register in advance by clicking here

If you have questions,  you can call 225-570-8486.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Governor to hold COVID-19 briefing Monday to discuss decision on potential mask mandate
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away ‘because we’re tired of it’
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away 'because we're tired of it'
Gov. Edwards: The pandemic is not going to go away 'because we're tired of it'
COVID-19
Could rapid spread of omicron help us reach herd immunity?
More than 750 teachers and staff were absent from schools in East Baton Rouge Parish on...
Teachers stage ‘sick out’ in EBR Schools; district reports no significant increase in teacher absences