Free COVID testing sites in Gonzales and Zachary

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Zachary company has opened a free COVID-19 testing site in Ascension Parish.

MedComp has set up their newest location across from Gonzales City Hall, at the corner of Cornerview and Irma in Gonzales.

The company also has two locations in Zachary including at the Zachary Youth Park and at 5500 Fire Station Road, near Zachary Lumber.

All three locations are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You must register in advance by clicking here.

If you have questions, you can call 225-570-8486.

