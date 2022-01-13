EMS flooded with calls from people with COVID symptoms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When you call 911, Baton Rouge EMS is ready to respond to your emergency, but right now they are tight on resources.

“On a daily basis we’re receiving calls from people experiencing COVID symptoms and they feel like they need to go to the hospital,” Brad Harris, Public Information Officer for Baton Rouge EMS, said.

Not everyone with COVID symptoms needs to call EMS, according to Harris.

“If you call 911 and ask for an ambulance we obviously will respond, however, we may not take you to the hospital. We do have procedures in place to treat you at your house then leave you there, or we can contact a doctor and have him prescribe something over the phone,” Harris said.

To save time for yourself and EMS, you should go to a clinic or call your primary care doctor.

“It is very important to have a primary care physician with COVID, with the new variants. A lot of times it’s difficult to tell the difference between a cold and another type of virus, the flu, it is flu season, and so rather than jumping the gun and heading straight to the EMS, it would be better to follow- I guess we can call it a protocol,” Lauren Tillery, a doctor with Baton Rouge General Physicians, said. “We’ll do the test if the test is positive, we’re treating everything symptomatically at the moment, so that means if you have a certain symptom, we will find something to help you treat that symptom.”

You can also go to a COVID testing site to find out if you’re experiencing symptoms.

