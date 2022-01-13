Red Bags
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for identify theft suspect

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is currently searching for a suspect wanted on alleged identity theft charges.

Officials are searching for 24-year-old Destiny Odds.

Authorities are searching for Destiny Odds.(BRPD)

Odds is wanted on the following alleged charges, identity theft, forgery, felony theft, and bank fraud.

Investigators believe Odds unlawfully used personal information which belonged to the victim to gain monetary funds along with executing a scheme to defraud a financial institution.

If you have any information on the location of Odds please call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

