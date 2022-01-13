BRPD investigates interstate shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on the interstate around 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

According to BRPD, the shooting happened on I-110 at Weller Avenue, near Mohican exit.

The person shot has non-life-threatening injuries, said police.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

