Community Spotlight: Baton Rouge nonprofit reaches young women through mentorship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -In the city of Baton Rouge, there aren’t many organizations that focus on positive growth and the enhancement of young women, which is why Rolanda Gibson says the Diamond Leadership Academy is needed in the community.

“Our mission is to enhance the development of young ladies in grades 6th-12th by empowering them to strengthen their lives through educational enrichment, leadership development, spiritual development, and cultural enrichment. We promote healthy self-esteem, self-respect, community service, and academic achievement just to name a few,” says Gibson.

Gibson, the director of the academy joins WAFB to talk about the free mentorship program and the importance of positive role models in the community.

Diamonds Leadership Academy is open to young ladies in the age group regardless of race or socio-economic background.

To learn more about the Diamond Leadership Academy click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.