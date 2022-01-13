Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Community Spotlight: Baton Rouge nonprofit reaches young women through mentorship

By Autumn Payton
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -In the city of Baton Rouge, there aren’t many organizations that focus on positive growth and the enhancement of young women, which is why Rolanda Gibson says the Diamond Leadership Academy is needed in the community.

“Our mission is to enhance the development of young ladies in grades 6th-12th by empowering them to strengthen their lives through educational enrichment, leadership development, spiritual development, and cultural enrichment. We promote healthy self-esteem, self-respect, community service, and academic achievement just to name a few,” says Gibson.

Gibson, the director of the academy joins WAFB to talk about the free mentorship program and the importance of positive role models in the community.

Diamonds Leadership Academy is open to young ladies in the age group regardless of race or socio-economic background.

To learn more about the Diamond Leadership Academy click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

All Salvation Army Angels adopted for first time in several years
All Salvation Army Angels adopted for first time in several years
Baton Rouge Community College and partner ExxonMobil will host a Open House for the North Baton...
BRCC, ExxonMobil to host open house for North Baton Rouge Industrial Training Initiative Jan. 19
AmyGail Lightsey told KSLA News 12 that her church, Gum Springs Baptist, canceled services...
Zwolle Police Department holding donation drive for Peason tornado victims
Sculptor Enrique Alferez
Heart of Louisiana: Enrique Alferez