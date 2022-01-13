Baton Rouge businesses with drive-thrus must now serve pedestrians, cyclists, customers in wheelchairs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new ordinance passed Wednesday, Jan. 12 now requires businesses in East Baton Rouge Parish that operate a drive-thru window to allow pedestrians, cyclists, and customers in wheelchairs if the business’ customer entrance is closed.

All businesses in the parish that have drive-thru windows including fast-food restaurants, banks, and pharmacies, are required to comply with the new ordinance.

District 11 councilwoman Laurie Adams proposed the ordinance after hearing reports from residents without a vehicle who had trouble getting service from businesses during the pandemic.

“The pandemic was causing businesses to close counter service and that was creating difficulties for people who were completely bike-dependent or walking-dependent,” Adams said upon introducing the ordinance at Wednesday evening’s council meeting. “I’d never really considered that. I just took it for granted that I had a car and could access everything I needed.”

