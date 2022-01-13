Airline Highway reopens between Prairieville and Gonzales following gas leak
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say a portion of Airline Highway (US 61) is now open after being shut down earlier due to a gas leak.
Airline Highway was closed in both directions between Germany Road and LA 621 for just under an hour Wednesday evening.
This is a breaking news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
