Winn-Dixie closing Burbank Drive location, company says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Winn-Dixie will be permanently closing its store on Burbank Drive next month.

Joey Medina the company’s Regional Vice President for Louisiana confirmed the news to WAFB on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

“We have made the difficult decision to close the Winn-Dixie store located at 5555 Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. While we understand that closing this store will impact the local community, we want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly. All store associates who wished to continue employment with Winn-Dixie have been offered positions at nearby locations. The Burbank Drive Winn-Dixie store will be working hard to continue delivering the great service and value our customers have come to expect until the time of closure in early February,” Medina said.

The company did not provide a reason for why it was closing the Burbank Drive location or an exact date when it will close.

Winn-Dixie’s four other Baton Rouge area locations at Coursey Boulevard, Siegen Lane, Central, and Prairieville remain open.

