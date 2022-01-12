Red Bags
Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Winn-Dixie closing Burbank Drive location, company says

(Source: Winn-Dixie/Facebook)
(Source: Winn-Dixie/Facebook)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Winn-Dixie will be permanently closing its store on Burbank Drive next month.

Joey Medina the company’s Regional Vice President for Louisiana confirmed the news to WAFB on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

RELATED: Many area Walmart stores now closing earlier due to COVID-19

“We have made the difficult decision to close the Winn-Dixie store located at 5555 Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge. While we understand that closing this store will impact the local community, we want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly. All store associates who wished to continue employment with Winn-Dixie have been offered positions at nearby locations. The Burbank Drive Winn-Dixie store will be working hard to continue delivering the great service and value our customers have come to expect until the time of closure in early February,” Medina said.

RELATED: Beloved Baton Rouge music venue returns in 2022 but at new location

The company did not provide a reason for why it was closing the Burbank Drive location or an exact date when it will close.

Winn-Dixie’s four other Baton Rouge area locations at Coursey Boulevard, Siegen Lane, Central, and Prairieville remain open.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The photo shows two men holding large amounts of cash posing with Santa inside the mall located...
Mall of LA Santa photo lands one man in jail
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
The FAA confirms the pilot was the only person on board a helicopter that crashed onto I-10...
Pilot dead after helicopter crashes into I-10 at Bonnet Carre Spillway
Baton Rouge police officers respond to the crash site of a truck that fell from the interstate...
Man dies after truck falls from interstate overpass in Baton Rouge
Quincy Davis, known as 'DJ Thriller', of Ascension Parish, has died from injuries related to a...
Local DJ dies from injuries after falling from float during Gonzales Christmas Parade

Latest News

East Baton Rouge Parish School System (Source: WAFB)
EBR chief of schools leaving position to become deputy superintendent in Chicago
Baton Rouge man killed on LA 621 in Ascension Parish crash
EBR Metro Council appoints person to District 5 seat
EBR Metro Council appoints person to District 5 seat
Lisa Samuels, 50, of Donaldsonville
St. James teacher arrested; accused of molestation of juvenile
65-year-old Steven Virgil Callison.
St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person