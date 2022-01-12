St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person according to a news release.

According to officials they are currently searching for 65-year-old Steven Virgil Callison.

65-year-old Steven Virgil Callison. (St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office)

Callison has a medical condition where he wears a prosthetic leg and it is believed according to officials his medical equipment is at home.

Officials say he was last seen on Monday, Jan. 10 on Lindsey Road.

If you have any information on Callison’s location please call the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s office at 225.222.4413

